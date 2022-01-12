Covid: PM faces calls to quit over party and VIP lane for PPE 'unlawful'

Families of people who died of coronavirus, along with those forced by lockdown rules to curtail funerals and limit hospital visits, have expressed their fury at the 20 May party. Teenager Isabel McEgan, who died of cancer just over a week before was only allowed to have her parents with her in hospital. The 19-year-old's mother Amanda said the revelation "brings back pain" of Isabel's death, adding it was "heart-breaking" the funeral could only have 14 other people there. You can watch the testimony of other bereaved families who have spoken to the BBC here: