Covid: PM to face MPs and Djokovic admits rule breach
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. PM to face MPs
The prime minister is due to make his first public appearance after details emerged of a drinks event in the Downing Street garden during the first lockdown - when large outdoor gatherings were banned in England. Boris Johnson is to face MPs from his own party and the opposition during Prime Minister's Questions later. He's so far declined to answer whether he attended "socially distanced drinks" on 20 May 2020, although witnesses say he did. Here's our political editor Laura Kuenssberg's analysis of the situation.
2. Djokovic admits rule breach
Novak Djokovic has admitted breaching isolation rules after testing positive for Covid last month. He says it was an "error of judgement". He's also blamed his agent for a mistake on his travel form for Australia, which has prompted a fresh investigation. The Serbian tennis player, who is competing in the Australian Open to defend his title, disclosed the information in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
3. Is the worst of Omicron really over?
Covid cases have reached record levels during this latest wave of the virus. The numbers are coming down and hospital admissions appear to be plateauing. But there are other factors to consider like reports of people struggling to get access to tests. So what does this mean? Has the Omicron wave peaked? Our health correspondent Nick Triggle has investigated.
4. Health tax plan for unvaccinated
Unvaccinated people in the Canadian province of Quebec face a health tax amid a struggle with a surge in coronavirus cases. There's only about 12.8% of residents who haven't had the Covid jab, but they make up nearly half of all hospital admissions. The contribution is yet to be decided, but it will be "significant", says Premier Francois Legault, who revealed the move would make it the first in the nation to impose a fee.
5. Teen can finally celebrate Christmas
A 13-year-old boy will finally celebrate Christmas after Covid left him in intensive care over the festive period. Seth Burke's lung collapsed on Christmas Day, but he pulled through and is now well enough to leave University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff. His family will be opening their presents together and having the dinner they missed. Here's the full story.
And there's more...
Worried about catching Covid? Here's a simple guide to staying safe.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
