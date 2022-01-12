Covid: PM to face MPs and Djokovic admits rule breach

The prime minister is due to make his first public appearance after details emerged of a drinks event in the Downing Street garden during the first lockdown - when large outdoor gatherings were banned in England. Boris Johnson is to face MPs from his own party and the opposition during Prime Minister's Questions later. He's so far declined to answer whether he attended "socially distanced drinks" on 20 May 2020, although witnesses say he did. Here's our political editor Laura Kuenssberg's analysis of the situation.