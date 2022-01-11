Covid: Downing Street garden lockdown drinks and PCR testing changes

As many as 100 people were invited to a "bring-your-own-booze" drinks event in the Downing Street garden during the first lockdown, it's understood. Boris Johnson's declined to say to whether he attended the gathering on 20 May 2020 but witnesses have told the BBC he and his wife Carrie were among about 30 people who were there. The email, first revealed by ITV News, about socially distanced drinks was held when rules were in place over gatherings. The Met police says it's in contact with the government over the reports. Here's our political editor Laura Kuenssberg's take on the story.