Covid: Djokovic returns to tennis court and Ikea cuts sick pay for unvaccinated staff

Ikea has cut sick pay for unvaccinated staff who need to self-isolate because of Covid exposure, joining a growing list of firms changing their rules. The furniture seller acknowledged it was an "emotive topic" and said circumstances would be considered on a case-by-case basis - but that its policy had to evolve with changing circumstances. It means unvaccinated Ikea employees who are required to isolate because of a close contact could now receive as little as £96.35 a week - the Statutory Sick Pay minimum - rather than full wages. From this week, sick pay cuts will also be implemented at Wessex Water - and in the US several major companies have starting penalising unjabbed workers, as firms struggle with staff absences. In England, people who are vaccinated with at least two doses do not need to self-isolate if they have been in close contact with someone infected with Covid. Unvaccinated people contacted through the government's test-and-trace system must still isolate by law.