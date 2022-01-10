Covid: Djokovic's deportation win, and pregnant women jab plea

Novak Djokovic has won his appeal against a decision by Australian border officials to refuse his visa. The world number one men's tennis player can stay in the country to compete in the Australian Open - and defend his title - after a turbulent week saw him being held in an immigration detention hotel when he was denied entry over his Covid vaccine exemption. Though unvaccinated the Serbian player was given a waiver following a recent infection from the virus. But the Australian government argued that didn't qualify him for exemption. The government withdrew its case and the judge ordered Djokovic's immediate release so he can now compete on 17 January. Keep on top of developments by following our live page.