Covid: Djokovic's deportation win, and pregnant women jab plea
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Djokovic wins Australia deportation fight
Novak Djokovic has won his appeal against a decision by Australian border officials to refuse his visa. The world number one men's tennis player can stay in the country to compete in the Australian Open - and defend his title - after a turbulent week saw him being held in an immigration detention hotel when he was denied entry over his Covid vaccine exemption. Though unvaccinated the Serbian player was given a waiver following a recent infection from the virus. But the Australian government argued that didn't qualify him for exemption. The government withdrew its case and the judge ordered Djokovic's immediate release so he can now compete on 17 January. Keep on top of developments by following our live page.
2. Vaccine plea for pregnant women
Pregnant women are already on the priority list for the Covid vaccine as they're at increased risk from the virus. Now there's a new drive for them to get jabbed or have a booster as soon as possible. It's part of a government campaign which sees expectant mothers share their experiences to encourage others not to delay getting vaccinated. The government says the vaccine is safe and has no impact on fertility. Read more here.
3. Boosters in India as cases surge
Covid vaccine boosters are being given to priority groups in India as infections, fuelled by Omicron, surge. Health and front-line workers are among those being targeted as early studies show boosters may provide more protection from the variant. Find out more here.
4. 'Rule break' talks
A football club that straddles the England/Wales border has hosted two games with 2,000-plus crowds. But the Welsh government says this constitutes a rule breach because Chester FC is subject to its coronavirus restrictions, which effectively bans crowds. Talks are due to continue later.
5. Coping with the cold
"Yes some children may be cold," says head teacher Mel Eastwood. "But we are doing all we can to ensure they can comfortably get on with it." She's making sure all the windows are open at her primary school in Wallasey, Merseyside, as she has done throughout the pandemic. Her school is one of thousands in England balancing good ventilation - in line with government advice - and keeping children warm. Here's the story.
And there's more...
How is the NHS in your area coping with the pressures of the pandemic and the winter? Use our postcode checker to find out.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
