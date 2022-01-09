Covid-19: UK surpasses 150,000 deaths, and how rapid tests changed the pandemic

The UK has reached another grim milestone in the pandemic, becoming the first country in Europe to surpass 150,000 coronavirus deaths. Some 150,057 people have died within 28 days of a positive Covid test since the pandemic began. The UK is the seventh country to pass 150,000 deaths, after the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Mexico and Peru. Boris Johnson said every death "is a profound loss to the friends and communities affected and my thoughts and condolences are with them". Hear from some of the people who have lost loved ones.