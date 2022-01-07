Covid absences put pressure on England's hospitals and Djokovic thanks supporters

A year ago, the BBC launched its Give a Laptop scheme to help children across the UK with their online lessons while schools were closed during lockdown. The scheme has since donated more than 100,000 laptops and tablets to schoolchildren - and now the BBC has been finding out about the impact it has had. Edwina, a mother-of-four from Bristol who did not have a computer at home, says being given a donated laptop has been a "game-changer" for her family. She says her son has been able to do his online school work and she's even been able to do things she couldn't before like taking her studies virtually. Several charities and groups are collecting unwanted laptops and tablets for schoolchildren to use at home.