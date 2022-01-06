Covid: Boris Johnson attacks anti-vaccine 'mumbo jumbo'
- Published
Boris Johnson has accused anti-vaccine campaigners of speaking "mumbo jumbo" when it comes to coronavirus jabs.
The prime minister said those putting out false information on social media were "totally wrong" and it was time for him "to call them out".
Mr Johnson stressed it was important for the UK to keep its voluntary approach to vaccination as some European countries make it mandatory.
In the UK, 90% of over-12s have now had at least one dose of a Covid vaccine.
And nearly 83% have had a second dose, while 60% have had their booster or third primary dose.
Mr Johnson, speaking on a visit to a vaccination centre in Northampton, said: "I want to say to the anti-vax campaigners, the people who are putting this mumbo jumbo on social media: they are completely wrong.
"You haven't heard me say that before, because I think it's important we have a voluntary approach in this country and we're going to keep a voluntary approach."
Mr Johnson said some other European nations were going for "coercion".
Italy is the latest country to make vaccination compulsory for some, with all over-50s now being told to have a jab. Austria was the first to make it a legal requirement.
The prime minister said: "What a tragedy that we've got all this pressure on the NHS, all the difficulties that our doctors and nurses are experiencing, and we've got people out there spouting complete nonsense about vaccination.
"They are totally wrong, and I think it's time that I, the government, call them out on what they're doing. It's absolutely wrong, it's totally counterproductive, and the stuff they're putting out on social media is complete mumbo jumbo."