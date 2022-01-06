Covid: Australia cancels Djokovic's visa and NHS waiting lists

There have been repeated warnings over long waiting lists for routine operations and procedures, which have been made worse by the pandemic. They're at record levels in England and a plan is needed to tackle the staffing crisis so that those lists can be reduced. That's what a report from MPs says the government needs to do - or NHS staff will quit. Although the crisis is "entirely predictable", says Jeremy Hunt who chairs the Commons health and social care select committee, the "current wave of Omicron is exacerbating the problem". The government's given an extra £5.9bn to help clear the backlog.