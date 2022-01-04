Prince Andrew: Emily Maitlis on the TV interview that is 'critical' to sexual assault case

In a hearing by teleconference today, Prince Andrew's lawyer argued a 2009 settlement - between Virginia Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein - made it impossible for Ms Giuffre to take the case against the duke any further. Her lawyers argued the allegations against the prince were not covered by the 2009 deal. The judge, who said he appreciated the "arguments and passion" over the settlement - whatever that means - did not deliver his decision on whether the case should be thrown out or proceed, promising only to give that "pretty soon".