Covid: Call to remove travel test rules and Djokovic exemption fury
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Call to remove travel test rules
As the prime minister hopes England can "ride out" the Omicron wave of coronavirus without introducing further restrictions, travel firms are calling for all remaining measures in their sector to be lifted. Airlines claim passenger testing's having no real impact and those tests have held the industry back. The government says all measures remain under review and Boris Johnson will be meeting with his cabinet later. In Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to update Holyrood - a cabinet meeting before the session is expected to discuss whether to reduce the self-isolation period.
2. Djokovic vaccine exemption fury
There's been an angry backlash in Australia over tennis star Novak Djokovic's exemption from vaccination rules. The Australian Open defending champion's vaccination status is unknown, but said last year: "Personally I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn't want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel." The player hasn't been given special treatment, organisers say, but despite that there's been criticism directed towards officials, politicians and Djokovic himself. Here's the full story.
3. President Macron's pressure on unvaccinated
"I really want to hassle them, and we will continue to do this - to the end,"- French President Emmanuel Macron says warns he plans to make life difficult for unvaccinated people in the country. His comments came as a bill, which would bar the unvaccinated from much of public life, was delayed by opposition MPs. Mr Macron's political opponents say the language he used is not fitting for a president.
4. US teacher arrest
A school teacher's been arrested for allegedly giving a Covid vaccine to a student who reportedly wanted the jab. New York biology teacher Laura Russo gave the dose at her home despite having no legal authorisation to give jabs, or consent from the boy's parents, police say. If convicted the 54-year-old, who was arrested on New Year's Eve, could face four years in prison.
5. Covid curfew
As India braces itself for a third wave of coronavirus and its largest cities see a surge in cases, state governments are re-imposing restrictions. In the capital Delhi a weekend curfew's been put in place, banning all non-essential activity between Friday night and Monday morning. Read more here.
And there's more...
How can you tell if you've got a winter cold or Covid? We've looked into it.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
