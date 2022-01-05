Covid: Call to remove travel test rules and Djokovic exemption fury

As the prime minister hopes England can "ride out" the Omicron wave of coronavirus without introducing further restrictions, travel firms are calling for all remaining measures in their sector to be lifted. Airlines claim passenger testing's having no real impact and those tests have held the industry back. The government says all measures remain under review and Boris Johnson will be meeting with his cabinet later. In Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to update Holyrood - a cabinet meeting before the session is expected to discuss whether to reduce the self-isolation period.