Covid: Workers in key industries to take daily tests, Boris Johnson says
- Published
Around 100,000 critical workers are set to take daily Covid tests in order to reduce the spread of the virus to colleagues, Boris Johnson has said.
It will be for key industries including food processing, transport and the border force, the prime minister said at a Downing Street briefing.
He will recommend England sticks with "Plan B" restrictions such as working from home where possible when Cabinet ministers meet on Wednesday, he added.
The testing will start from 10 January.
As daily UK Covid case figures exceed 200,000 for the first time with the spread of the Omicron variant, the PM said people who believe the pandemic to be over were "profoundly wrong", adding: "This is a moment for the utmost caution."
But Mr Johnson said the UK's position differs from previous waves, as Omicron is milder than previous variants and he pointed to the mass rollout of booster vaccines.