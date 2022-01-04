Covid: Vaccines for all every four to six months not needed, says expert
By Lauren Turner
BBC News
- Published
It is not affordable or sustainable to keep vaccinating everyone against Covid-19 on the planet regularly, a UK vaccine scientist says.
Prof Sir Andrew Pollard, who helped develop the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, says the most at risk should be identified and prioritised instead.
He said the vaccine rollout had gone "extremely well" in the UK but was "falling way behind" globally.
Booster jabs have been offered to all eligible adults in the UK.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the country is in a much better position than this time last year because of vaccinations - but there would be considerable pressure on hospitals in coming weeks due to the spread of the Omicron variant.
Prof Pollard's comments come after Israel said it was planning to give fourth doses of the Covid vaccine to over-60s.
"It really is not affordable, sustainable or probably even needed to vaccinate everyone on the planet every four to six months," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
"We haven't even managed to vaccinate everyone in Africa with one dose so we're certainly not going to get to a point where fourth doses for everyone is manageable."
There is not "full certainty" on whether another booster might be needed in the UK, added Prof Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group and chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, which advises the government on vaccines.
"We may well need to have boosters for the vulnerable in the population but I think it's highly unlikely that we'll have programmes going forwards regularly of boosting everyone over the age of 12," he said.
"But identifying those who remain at risk, despite having now had three doses, is critical so they can be protected - either through vaccination or improved treatments over the course of the years ahead."
For people who are clinically vulnerable to Covid, a third dose of a vaccine is considered their full course - with a fourth jab being given as their booster.
Prof Pollard said those who would need further boosters were likely to be older adults or those with health conditions.
But he said "that is something for policy to be developed during 2022 and the need for fourth doses to be evaluated as time goes on".
"There will be new variants after Omicron," he added. "We don't yet know how they're going to behave - and that may completely change the view on what the right thing to do is."
Cases 'should fall soon'
Infectious disease expert Prof Neil Ferguson said he was "cautiously optimistic" that Covid cases were starting to plateau in London in the 18-50 age group, which had been seeing especially high numbers.
He said case numbers should start to fall in the next week in the English capital, and in other regions from a week to three weeks' time.
But it is too early to tell what happens next, especially because of "current mixing trends" and the "effect of open schools" - with pupils returning to classrooms from Tuesday.
Covid-related staff and pupil absences are expected this term with teaching unions saying it is likely some will be sent home to learn remotely at times. Face-to-face teaching will remain the norm, says England's Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi.
Prof Ferguson said it was likely there would be "quite high infection levels" in school-aged children - albeit with mild illness.
The fact Omicron is less severe than previous variants is "good news" and vaccines are "holding up against severe disease and against severe outcomes well", he added.
But "that doesn't mean it's not going to be, as the prime minister said, a difficult few weeks for the NHS".