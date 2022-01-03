Covid: England must stick with Plan B to protect NHS - PM
By Adam Durbin
BBC News
- Published
England will continue with its Plan B Covid measures amid growing pressures on the NHS, Boris Johnson has said.
The prime minister said it would be "folly" to think the pandemic was over and pressure on hospitals would be "considerable" over the coming weeks.
However, he added the country was in a "much better position" than this time last year thanks to vaccinations.
The PM stressed Omicron looks less severe than other variants, despite it being "incredibly transmissible".
Speaking during a visit to a vaccination centre in Aylesbury, he said the "mixture of things we're doing at the moment" were the correct measures.
He said this included continuing with Plan B, which includes mask wearing in certain indoor settings and guidance to work from home where possible, ensuring it is taken "seriously" by people.
These measures are due to expire on 26 January, although a review is expected in the next few days.
Mr Johnson added people should be "sensible" and take a rapid test before going to see people they do not usually meet, as well as getting their first, second and booster jabs.
"We've got to make sure we look after our NHS in any way that we can" he said, adding: "I appreciate the pressures that our hospitals are under."
'Remain cautious'
As NHS trusts warn of staffing pressures, Mr Johnson said the government was looking at what it could do to "move people into those areas that are particularly badly affected."
He said: "Looking at the pressures on the NHS in the next couple of weeks and maybe longer.
"Looking at the numbers of people who are going to be going into hospital, it would be absolute folly to say that this thing is all over now bar the shouting.
"We've got to remain cautious, we've got to stick with plan B, we've got to get boosted."
The devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have the power to set their own Covid restrictions.
It comes as secondary school children are due to head back to school this week, with testing and mask wearing in classrooms part of their return.
On a new requirement for masks, Mr Johnson agreed with Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi and said the government "won't keep them on a day more than is necessary."
Mr Johnson said he did not "like the idea of having face masks in classrooms any more than anybody else does", but said there is an "increasing body of scientific support" for the idea that face masks contain transmission.
Earlier on Monday, Mr Zahawi defended plans to require secondary pupils to wear masks during lessons until 26 January, adding ministers are determined to keep schools open after learning a "painful lesson" from earlier closures.
He confirmed all secondary pupils in England will be tested before returning this week.
On Sunday, England and Wales recorded 137,583 daily cases and 73 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test. Data for Scotland and Northern Ireland is due to be updated after the bank holiday weekend.
The latest figures for England are down on the 162,572 new cases reported on Saturday, which had been a record number for the fifth day in a row.
