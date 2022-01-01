New Year's Day is warmest on record in the UK, Met Office says
The UK is having the warmest New Year's Day on record, with new high temperatures set for the second day in a row, the Met Office says.
St James's Park in central London saw temperatures of 16.2C (61.2F) on Saturday as 2022 was ushered in.
Warm air from the Azores has been reaching the UK in recent days, bringing unusually mild weather.
The previous New Year's Day record was set in 1916, when it reached 15,6C (60.1F) in Bude, Cornwall.
Friday became the warmest New Year's Eve on record.
BBC weather forecaster Ben Rich said: "We've had winds coming from the south and south west bringing very warm air from the Azores - nearly all the way from the tropics - wafting across the UK and it's that which has lifted the temperatures.
"It's been with us for a few days now and warming up day by day."
Whilst we await confirmation of any new highest minimum #temperature records, St James's Park has now provisionally beaten the record for the warmest #NewYearsDay. Further temperature updates will be issued later pic.twitter.com/s3QIiFbNJP— Met Office (@metoffice) January 1, 2022
Sunday will be a little colder but temperatures will be still well above normal for this time of year, he added.
"Around Tuesday it will be much colder as the southerly winds are replaced by northerly winds," he said. "There could be some wintery showers, especially in the north of the UK. It will be a real change."
It will drop to somewhere between 6C and 9C, he said - in line with the average temperatures of 7C or 8C for the start of January.
The mild weather currently being seen is widespread across the UK, he added.
Overnight on Friday, it reached 16.5C in Bala, Gwynedd, north Wales, making it the hottest New Year's Eve on record.
It has been so warm that the skating rink at London's Somerset House had to close on New Year's Day because the ice was being affected.