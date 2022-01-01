Covid: Honours for top UK medics and pub singers 'out of pocket'

The health secretary has said we must look to "live alongside" Covid as he insisted any further restrictions in England would be a "last resort". Writing in Saturday's Daily Mail, Sajid Javid said the government would do "everything in our power" to avert new curbs but accepted it was "inevitable" that the NHS would see a big increase in the number of people needing hospital treatment. On Friday UK daily Covid cases reached another record high of 189,846, although a leading statistician who advises the government said the number could be closer to 500,000. Prof Sir David Spiegelhalter said the UK was facing an "unprecedented wave of infection".