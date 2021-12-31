Covid: UK 'better placed' this New Year and South Africa says Omicron wave may have peaked
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. UK 'incomparably better placed' this New Year, Johnson says
The UK is in an "incomparably better" position now than this time last year but New Year's Eve revellers should remain cautious, the prime minister has said. In a year-end message, Boris Johnson hailed the "heroic" vaccination effort, adding that all adults in England had now been offered a booster jab. He also urged people who are not fully vaccinated to make a new year's resolution to get jabbed. UK daily Covid cases reached another record high of 189,213 on Thursday.
2. South Africa says Omicron wave may have peaked
South Africa has lifted overnight curfew rules, with officials saying the country may have passed the peak of its fourth wave of Covid infections sparked by the Omicron variant. A statement released after a special cabinet meeting said cases and hospital admission rates had dropped in almost all provinces across the country. Omicron - first reported by the country last month - is spreading fast elsewhere, leading to widespread curbs.
3. Calls to give NHS staff priority access to tests
There has been huge demand for lateral-flow kits in recent weeks as ministers encourage people to test themselves more. But this has led to shortages of the rapid tests, with Health Secretary Sajid Javid warning there will be "constrain" in supply for two weeks. Now the British Medical Association and Royal College of Nursing are calling for NHS workers to be be given priority access to the tests, amid concerns the issue is contributing to staff shortages.
4. Wales' schools to plan for home learning again
Some schools in Wales need to start planning for pupils to return to online learning, the first minister has said. Mark Drakeford said teacher and staff illness meant some pupils would return to home learning. But he said "different schools face different challenges" and decisions would be made by individual councils, rather than the Welsh government.
5. France suspends transit ban for UK nationals
Britons are to be allowed to travel through France if they are going to their home in an EU country during the new year holiday period. French ministers imposed travel rules for the UK last month, citing concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant. And they were tightened further this week. But France has now temporarily suspended a restriction on UK travellers transiting through the country after people faced difficulties.
And there's more...
Tighter restrictions were introduced in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales after Christmas, although no changes were announced for England. Remind yourself of the rules in effect on New Year's Eve here.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- LAURA MVULA'S MUSIC ROOM: The star on the music that has got her through 2021
- SIMPLE PLEASURES: Sandi Toksvig explores the Danish notion of hygge