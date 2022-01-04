Covid: Teacher absence fears as pupils return, and cinema flouted ban to show conspiracy film
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Staff absence may force classes home, heads warn
Headteachers' unions are warning it's likely some classes and year groups will, at times, be sent home to learn remotely, with Covid affecting this week's return to class. UK Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi insists face-to-face teaching will remain the norm in England but Association of School and College Leaders head Geoff Barton says: "The biggest problem schools face is the likelihood of high levels of staff absence."
2. Cinema flouted court ban to show conspiracy film
A cinema ordered to close, after refusing to enforce Welsh laws requiring customers to show an NHS Covid pass, went on to premiere a film by the son of conspiracy theorist David Icke, it's emerged. Anna Redfern, owner of Swansea's Cinema & Co, admits showing a film making serious unfounded allegations against the NHS after the first court order.
3. Care homes hit by outbreaks
At least 120 care homes in Northern Ireland were dealing with Covid-19 outbreaks over the weekend, the Public Health Agency (PHA) has said. The Western Trust has suspended visits to its care homes and hospitals, while independent homes are following advice from the Department of Health.
4. Australians fume over testing amid Omicron surge
There's anger in Australia at Covid test shortages as the nation battles its most widespread infections yet. The country lifted most of its strict domestic restrictions last month after reaching a 90% vaccination target. But the Omicron variant has fuelled a surge in cases - now totalling more than 25,000 a day - putting intense pressure on testing and hospital systems, and causing the government to limit eligibility for free PCR tests.
5. Omicron stats are huge, but look beyond them
The Omicron variant has driven Covid infections in the UK to unprecedented levels in recent week. But our health correspondent Nick Triggle says to fully understand what's happening, you need to look beyond the headline figures. Here's his analysis.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
Wondering whether schools in your area will stay open throughout January? Our explainer sets out what we know.
