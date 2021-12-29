Covid: Cases hit new high and pharmacies urge test supply boost

Pharmacists are urging the government to ensure they have enough coronavirus lateral flow tests after demand soared due to restrictions to slow the spread of Omicron. Leyla Hannbeck, chief executive of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies told BBC Radio 4's Today programme people were going into stores asking for rapid tests every five minutes but do not always get them as supply is "patchy". The UK Health Security Agency said it had doubled the number of kits available to 900,000 a day and they can still be ordered for home delivery via the government website.