Covid: PM to look at England data as rules change in rest of UK
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning.
1. PM briefed on post-Christmas Covid data
Boris Johnson is due to be updated on the latest Covid data as he weighs up whether to impose additional measures in England before the new year. After two days without published figures, over Christmas Day and Boxing Day, the prime minister will hear the impact of record infections on the NHS. Downing Street said no decisions have been taken on whether extra restrictions will be needed - but previously said it would not hesitate to act after Christmas if needed.
2. Table service returns in Northern Ireland
While no new restrictions have been imposed in England other parts of the UK have brought in new rules - including in Northern Ireland where hospitality venues have to return to table service only from Monday. A maximum of six people will be allowed to sit together at a table and dancing is prohibited, unless at a wedding. The rules state only three households should mix and employers must work to ensure 2m social distancing in offices.
3. Social-distancing required in Scotland
New rules aimed at slowing transmission of the Omicron variant have come into force on Monday in Scotland with nightclubs forced to close and indoor hospitality venues required to follow social distancing guidelines. Pubs, restaurants and other indoor public spaces will have to enforce one metre distancing between different groups and table service will be required where alcohol is served. From Sunday all large public events have been cancelled with limits on the size of events meaning a maximum of 500 people can attend football matches.
4. 2021 a challenging year - Welsh leader
Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said he is looking ahead to 2022 with "trepidation" as well as "optimism" after a difficult and challenging year. "Coronavirus has always been there in the background and that creates an unsettling context for everybody," he said. But he said it had not all been bad news and referencing the "rebounding" economy. Wales has introduced further Covid measures with groups of no more than six people can meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurant.
5. Travel chaos continues as flights grounded
There have been more Covid-related flight cancellations globally as the week starts, capping off a miserable festive period for thousands of people. More than 1,400 flights have been scrapped so far on Monday, with Chinese and US destinations being the worst hit, the FlightAware data tracking website says. US airlines say the disruption is due to crews testing positive or isolating, while Hong Kong is banning all South Korea's Korean Air flights for two weeks, after positive cases among some arrivals. More than 8,000 flights have been grounded over the long Christmas weekend that began on Friday.
And there's more...
If you want to know more about why a booster is so important in protecting against Omicron you can read this piece from our health correspondent James Gallagher.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
*The daily figures have not been updated since 24 December
