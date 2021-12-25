Covid: Push for Christmas Day jabs as thousands spend the holiday in isolation

"When the kids are opening their presents in the morning, I'm going to FaceTime them," says grandmother Mandy Connors, from Aberystwyth. She is one of many thousands of people "gutted" to find they have to spend Christmas apart from loved ones and in self-isolation after a positive Covid test. Richard Hawkins is isolating alone in his Manchester flat - but he says neighbours have helped shop for him and friends have offered to cook him Christmas dinner. One NHS worker said family members had judged it was "too risky" to celebrate Christmas with him, even though he has had three vaccine doses and wears protective equipment at work in intensive care. Darren Beacham, Cardiff branch president of the GMB union, said: "They are just so scared".