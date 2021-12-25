Covid-19: Catholic cardinal appeals for churches to stay open
The head of the Roman Catholic Church in England and Wales has urged the government not to bring back restrictions on churches to combat Covid.
In a BBC interview, Archbishop of Westminster Cardinal Vincent Nichols said people can "make good judgements themselves" and "understand the risk".
"We don't need stronger impositions to teach us what to do."
The archbishop was speaking before Midnight Mass at Westminster Cathedral.
In his homily at a packed service in the cathedral he said the pandemic was a time of "great vulnerability".
He urged the congregation not to respond by "putting up barriers" or by trying to make sure that they, or those close to them, or other citizens of wealthy countries "come first, whatever the cost".
"The vulnerability of the Christ-child challenges such thinking," he said.
Asked about his message to the government about the possibility of further Covid restrictions, Cardinal Nichols told the BBC: "I would sincerely appeal that they do not again consider closing churches and places of worship."
He said he believed it had been demonstrated that large, airy spaces such as churches were "not places where we spread the virus".
"I think this country has shown that people can make good judgements themselves. We're at that point of saying we understand the risk. We know what we should do. Most people are sensible and cautious. We don't need stronger impositions to teach us what to do," the archbishop said.
The archbishop's plea comes as the UK reported a new record of 122,186 infections on Christmas Eve, although the head of the UK Health Security Agency said data suggesting the Omicron variant may be less likely to cause serious illness offered "a glimmer of Christmas hope".
Masks are compulsory inside churches this Christmas and many churches are live-streaming services for those isolating or unable to attend in person.
Later, Pope Francis will deliver his Christmas message and blessing from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica in Rome.
And the Archbishop of Canterbury is expected to call for compassion for migrants crossing the Channel in his Christmas sermon.
'Comfort and help'
The Most Reverend Justin Welby will praise the RNLI and Border Force crews who rescue refugees attempting to reach the UK's shores.
In his sermon, Justin Welby is expected to say that "the Christmas story shows us how we must treat those who are unlike us".
He is expected to praise rescuers such as the crews of the RNLI and the Border Patrol cutters' crews in his sermon.
And he is also expected to pay tribute to those volunteering at food banks over the festive period and "other places of comfort and help" which "show this country at its best" and embody the saying, "it's not about me".
The pandemic experience has forced people to confront their "fragility" as never before, Mr Welby will also say.
He is expected to say that everyone from the advisers on the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies and cabinet ministers to ordinary members of the public, from those in huge companies to people sleeping rough, "we all face uncertainty, uncontrollability and unpredictability".
Meanwhile in his Christmas message, the Archbishop of Wales has thanked NHS and other front-line workers for showing "selfless love" in working through the pandemic.
