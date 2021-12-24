Covid: Glimmer of hope on Omicron and millions facing travel disruption
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. 'Glimmer of hope' in Omicron data
A "glimmer of Christmas hope" has been offered in new data that suggests the Omicron variant is less likely to result in serious illness than Delta, a health chief has said. However, Dr Jenny Harries, head of the UK Health Security Agency, said it was too early to retract her statement that the variant was the most serious threat the UK had faced during the pandemic. A further 122,186 cases were reported in the UK on Friday - another record - while the Office for National Statistics estimates 1.74 million people in the UK had coronavirus on 19 December, up by more than 368,000 on the figure three days earlier.
2. Immigration rules for care workers to be relaxed
Immigration rules are to be eased for overseas care workers, in a bid to help ease staffing pressures in the sector. Social care workers, care assistants and home care workers are to become eligible for a health and care visa for a 12-month period. It comes after the Migration Advisory Committee this month said burnout from the pandemic, and the requirement for care home workers to be fully vaccinated, risked increasing an existing shortage.
3. Millions facing travel disruption amid Covid restrictions
Millions of people are facing travel disruption and increased Covid restrictions over Christmas, as the Omicron variant surges around much of the world. Flights are being cancelled and safety curbs tightened in many countries, with Italy, Spain and Greece all making face masks compulsory outdoors again. Catalonia, in northern Spain, has imposed an overnight curfew, and the Netherlands is in a strict lockdown. Despite early findings that Omicron is milder than other variants, scientists are concerned by the number of cases.
4. US travel restrictions from southern Africa to be lifted
The US is to lift travel restrictions it imposed on eight southern African nations following the emergence of the Omicron variant. The measure - which had been imposed on South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini and Malawi - will be lifted by New Year's Eve, the White House said. The restriction is no longer deemed necessary because of the extent of community transmission of the variant within the US. Omicron now makes up most of all new US cases.
5. A 'Christmas dream come true' for vaccinated twins
The vaccination of seven-year-old twins in Scotland who have been shielding for nearly two years has been described by their mother as a "dream come true". Orin and Olivia Arthur, from the Highlands, have Pompe disease, which affects organs such as the heart and lungs. They have been shielding at their home in Tain, Easter Ross, for 22 months along with their parents Lyndsay and Stephen Arthur. Earlier this week, the UK government said vulnerable primary school children aged five to 11 should be offered a low-dose Covid vaccine. The Arthurs believe the twins are the first under-12s in Scotland - and possibly the UK - to have the vaccine.
And there's more...
New rules have been announced across the UK, take a look at what that could mean for you.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- THE HAIRY BIKERS CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: Si and Dave ride north to create the perfect festive feast
- FROM SPIDERMAN: HOMECOMING TO FROZEN: There's a film for everyone on BBC iPlayer