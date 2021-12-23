Covid: Omicron less likely to require hospital care and half of colds could be Covid Published 33 minutes ago

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.

1. Omicron infections up to 70% less likely to need hospital care

People catching Omicron are 50% to 70% less likely to need hospital care compared with previous variants, a major analysis has found. The research from the UK Health Security Agency adds to previous studies that suggest Omicron may be milder than the Delta variant, which has been dominant in the UK and around the world. The UKHSA says its early findings are "encouraging", but it warns that Omicron could still result in large numbers of people needing treatment in hospital. The data also shows the vaccine's ability to stop you catching Omicron starts to wane 10 weeks after a booster dose.

Image source, Getty Images

2. Increase in NHS staff sick because of Covid

The UKHSA report comes as absences among NHS staff in England due to Covid rose in the latest figures. Nearly 19,000 NHS staff were absent for Covid-related reasons on 19 December - up 54% on the previous week. Health leaders have warned that the NHS is under significant pressure amid rising case numbers fuelled by the emergence of the Omicron variant. Some of London's largest hospitals have said operations may need to be cancelled in the coming weeks because of staff sickness and higher patient demand.

Image source, Getty Images

3. Scotland's nightclubs to close for three weeks

Nightclubs in Scotland are to close for at least three weeks from 27 December. Fresh restrictions were put on large events and hospitality venues earlier this week due to concern over Omicron. Nightclubs are to be required by a new law to close rather than try to enforce 1m distancing between customers, Deputy First Minister John Swinney said. Funding will be made available to support affected businesses, he said.

Image source, Getty Images

4. Queen to be joined by Charles and Camilla on Christmas Day

The Queen will be joined by her son, the Prince of Wales, and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, on Christmas Day, Clarence House has confirmed. The announcement follows the news that the Queen will no longer spend Christmas at her country estate in Sandringham, Norfolk, amid concerns about rising levels of the Omicron variant. Instead, she will spend the day in Windsor, as she did last year. The palace said it was a personal decision and "reflects a precautionary approach".

Image source, PA Media Image caption, The Queen with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

5. Half of colds could be Covid, researchers say

You might think that your runny nose, sore throat and headache is nothing more than a common cold. But UK researchers are warning there's a good chance this could actually mean you have Covid. The Zoe Covid study team, which has been tracking the pandemic using feedback from the general public, estimates half of people with cold-like symptoms actually have Covid. They describe an "explosion" of cases over the last week, driven by the new Omicron variant.

Image source, Getty Images

And there's more...

New rules have been announced across the UK, take a look at what that could mean for you.

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.

Image source, BBC

