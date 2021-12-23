Covid: Ministers monitor data and Biden denies testing response failure

With early studies indicating the Omicron variant may be less severe than the earlier Delta variant, and as daily coronavirus infections pass the 100,000 mark, the data is being watched closely by the UK government. The findings are good news, according to scientists, but fears remain that the volume of cases still has the potential to overwhelm the NHS. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged caution over the festive period, but has ruled out any changes to measures before Christmas for England. Meanwhile, Wales and Northern Ireland joined Scotland in setting out restrictions to tackle Omicron.