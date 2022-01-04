How my pregnancy led to a life-changing diagnosis

I read a lot about otosclerosis and discover why I'm struggling to hear. Imagine you're standing on a beach, watching the sea. The noises you can hear ripple through the air towards you - small ripples for high pitched noises like gulls, or large ripples for the deep rumbles of the sea. When those sound waves hit your eardrum, it vibrates and that vibration is sent behind your eardrum to three tiny bones - the malleus, the incus and the stapes, the smallest bone in your body. Those bones then send the vibration into your cochlea - a labyrinth of bones that sits deep in your ear. And this is the magical moment - when your cochlea turns the mechanical waves into electrical waves that your brain can process - and you hear.