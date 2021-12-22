Daily Covid-19 cases in the UK exceed 100,000 for first time
Daily Covid-19 cases in the UK have exceeded 100,000 for the first time, the latest government figures show.
The 106,122 cases tops the previous record for daily infections, when 93,045 were reported on 17 December.
A record number of boosters and third doses were reported on Tuesday, with more than 30.8 million delivered - 6.1 million in the past week alone.
On Tuesday, Boris Johnson said no new restrictions will be introduced in England before Christmas.
However, the prime minister refused to rule out introducing fresh measures after Christmas with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.
There were 140 deaths reported within 28 days of a positive Covid test on Wednesday.
The new daily reported cases figures are the highest since mass testing began in May and June last year.
Infections have remained at record levels in recent days, with eight of the 10 highest daily totals for reported infections coming since 15 December.
People with Covid in England have had their self-isolation requirement reduced to one week from 10 days, if they can test negative on days six and seven.
At the same time, UK government vaccine advisers have recommended vulnerable children aged between five and 11 should be offered a low-dose Covid vaccine, as well as boosters for 12 to 17-year-olds.
The other UK nations have already laid out plans for post-Christmas restrictions:
- In Wales groups of no more than six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants from Boxing Day
- Limits to gathering sizes in Scotland from Boxing Day have seen the cancellation of Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations and other large events
- Nightclubs in Northern Ireland will have to close on 27 December, the BBC understands, with other restrictions awaiting approval from ministers.
The announcements come as pressure mounts on the prime minister to lay out the government's plans for England.
Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford criticised the UK government for being in a "state of paralysis", with reports of "infighting within the cabinet" amid experts "urging the prime minister to act to protect the NHS".