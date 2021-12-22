Covid: Self-isolation cut to seven days with testing and new restrictions in Europe

As coronavirus cases surge, and as businesses, health and rail services feel the effects of staff shortages caused by the virus, self-isolation guidance is changing to help minimise disruption. Instead of having to quarantine for 10 days as we've come to expect, it's being slashed by up to three days for people in England. Anyone who is positive for Covid can stop isolating if lateral flow tests return a negative result on days six and seven. There are caveats, however. Read more here.