Covid: No new measures in England before Christmas and Sunak sets out help for Covid-hit firms

Earlier, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a £1bn fund to help businesses affected by the rise in Covid cases, including the leisure and hospitality sector. Firms including pubs and restaurants will be able to apply for cash grants of up to £6,000 per premises, while an extra £30m will be made available to venues like theatres and museums. The chancellor said the government would also help certain businesses with sick pay for Covid-related absences. The package comes as many hospitality and leisure firms have been hit by a collapse in bookings and reduced footfall due to people's fears over the spread of the Omicron variant. But while some firms have welcomed the new support, others have said it does not go far enough.