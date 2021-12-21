Covid: No new measures in England before Christmas and Sunak sets out help for Covid-hit firms
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. No new restrictions in England before Christmas
Many families had been facing uncertainty about whether to go ahead with their festive plans amid fears of further restrictions before Christmas Day. But in a video statement, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed there will be no further measures imposed in England before 25 December. However, he said the government could not rule out additional measures after Christmas as the Omicron variant is spreading at a speed never seen before. He said ministers would continue to closely look at the data and would "not hesitate to act" if necessary. Another 90,629 new infections were reported in the UK on Tuesday - slightly down on the all-time highs announced last week.
2. Sunak unveils help for Covid-hit firms
Earlier, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a £1bn fund to help businesses affected by the rise in Covid cases, including the leisure and hospitality sector. Firms including pubs and restaurants will be able to apply for cash grants of up to £6,000 per premises, while an extra £30m will be made available to venues like theatres and museums. The chancellor said the government would also help certain businesses with sick pay for Covid-related absences. The package comes as many hospitality and leisure firms have been hit by a collapse in bookings and reduced footfall due to people's fears over the spread of the Omicron variant. But while some firms have welcomed the new support, others have said it does not go far enough.
3. Tough new rules for Scotland
Edinburgh's Hogmanay street party has been cancelled and football matches will effectively become spectator-free under tough new Covid rules announced in Scotland to combat the spread of the Omicron variant. The restrictions, which come into force on 26 December, will limit all outdoor events to just 500 people and indoor events will be allowed 200 if seated or 100 for standing. Indoor hospitality and leisure venues will have to ensure there is a 1m distance between groups of people attending together, while those selling alcohol will need to reintroduce table service from 27 December.
4. Hundreds of trains cancelled as Covid hits railways
Rail services across the country are being cancelled in the run-up to Christmas as rising numbers of staff fall ill with Covid. Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, LNER, Scotrail and West Midlands Railway have all reported cancellations. In the past week 5.2% of trains were cancelled, versus an average of 2.9%, according to the Rail Delivery Group.
5. Mum spends night giving Covid tests to clubbers
A rule change in England last week means people have to show their Covid status to get into nightclubs and other venues. But when some clubbers heading to Cafe Parfait in Southampton on Saturday forgot their Covid passes, the club owner's mum, Karen, spent all night on the door checking results and helping people test themselves. Karen, 64, worked for a lot longer than she'd expected to - but did get a few tips for the hours she spent out in the cold. Club owner Rich Gilbert, 36, told BBC Radio 1's Newsbeat that had they not done the testing on the night "we probably would have lost half of our customers".
