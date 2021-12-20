Covid: PM says he will not hesitate to go further on Covid rules

The PM had been urged to give clarity. The nation was waiting to hear if there would be more restrictions coming - and if so, what and when?Boris Johnson and his cabinet had spent more than two hours deliberating. But what Mr Johnson told us didn't answer those questions.On how serious things are, he said there were still "uncertainties" and "we should keep the data under review".On what possible action might come, he said: "We are looking at all kinds of things."Could it still happen before Christmas? "We will rule nothing out," he replied.So this was a decision by the PM not to do more right now, despite the fact he said cases were "surging".Was that because of doubts around the cabinet table? Or because the PM - as he pointed out - believes people are already adapting their behaviour and he wants more time to see if that's enough to control the spread of Omicron?Perhaps, but it perpetuates the uncertainty. And, as the scientists have said, delay has consequences in itself, because cases continue to rise.