Covid: No new measures but nothing ruled out, and festive football goes ahead

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.

1. No new Covid measures but we rule nothing out, says PM

No new measures to stop the spread of coronavirus are being introduced in England yet, Boris Johnson has said, but the government will rule nothing out and is "looking at all kinds of things". The prime minister was speaking after a cabinet meeting where scientists briefed ministers, and options for new restrictions were discussed. He said the government would keep data under constant review and "we will have to reserve the possibility of taking further action to protect the public and our NHS", adding "we won't hesitate to take action". A further 91,743 Covid cases were reported across the UK on Monday, the second highest daily total on record.

2. Premier League Christmas fixtures to go ahead

Premier League football clubs have chosen to fulfil their fixtures over the Christmas period - despite ongoing disruption caused by Covid cases. The league's 20 clubs met to discuss how they could deal with the challenges faced after six fixtures were postponed because of Covid-19 numbers over the weekend. Two rounds of fixtures remain in place across five days from 26 December.

3. Scotland Omicron wave may last until February

Scotland is "nowhere near" the peak of the Omicron wave, with cases likely to double or treble in coming days, the national clinical director has said. Jason Leitch told BBC Scotland that models suggested a late January or early February peak and a sharp rise in deaths and hospital admissions. Omicron now accounts for more than half of all Scottish cases but Prof Leitch said a return to stricter lockdown measures was not "inevitable".

4. Pubs and restaurants warn time running out to help

The chancellor needs to "get his act together" and provide financial support for struggling hospitality businesses, the boss of two restaurant chains has said. David Page, chairman of the firm which runs the Real Greek and Franco Manca, said Rishi Sunak needed to come forward with help "in the next 24 hours". Meanwhile, about 100,000 retail, hospitality and leisure businesses have written to the chancellor as they deal with large numbers of cancellations in the run-up to Christmas.

5. Davos world leaders' event postponed because of Omicron

The elite annual gathering of business and political leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in mid-January has been postponed due to the spread of Omicron. Organisers said the current pandemic conditions "make it extremely difficult to deliver a global in-person meeting" and they will instead host a series of "state of the world" sessions online.

