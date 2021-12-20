Covid: Garden photo shows 'work meeting' and shoppers avoid High Streets
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Garden gathering shows work meeting, says No 10
Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie and 17 members of staff have been pictured during lockdown in Downing Street's garden with bottles of wine and a cheese board. It was a "work meeting", No 10 has said, after the picture was published in the Guardian. The paper says the image was from May 2020 when restrictions on meeting other people were in place. Details of this latest gathering comes as senior civil servant Sue Gray carries out a review of other alleged events inside government buildings, which were against the rules at the time.
Guardian front page, Monday 20 December 2021: Johnson and— Guardian news (@guardiannews) December 19, 2021
staff seen at No 10 event in lockdown pic.twitter.com/csQM2cfhJr
2. Shoppers avoid High Streets
The number of people on High Streets fell on the crucial weekend just before Christmas amid fears over the Omicron Covid variant. However, retail parks did appear to be more popular. Consumers are "clearly cautious" about venturing out to the shops, says one expert, while another suggests people are also making quick "in-and-out" visits.
3. Cutting back on Covid stats this Christmas
Should we cut back on Covid stats this Christmas? Our head of statistics, Robert Cuffe, has three reasons for people to cut down on them, two numbers you can "cheat" with and a tip if you do want to do cold turkey. Take a look.
4. The incentives to boost vaccination rates in India
A litre of cooking oil, boosted chances for parents to get their children a place in a good preschool, and a 10% discount on alcohol - although that was later withdrawn. These are some of the incentives, or nudges, states in India have been offering people to boost vaccination numbers. Have these incentives tempted people? Find out here.
5. Virtual reality carols at Christmas
Adam has learning difficulties and finds in-person religious services challenging, but the pandemic led to more of those happening online. And now, over Christmas, this means he'll be able to watch virtual reality carols after they were released by the Church of England.
And there's more...
Here's what you should do to look after yourself if you catch Covid.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- CHRISTMAS IN THE MIDDLE AGES: What were the festivities like for our ancestors?
- HOW DO YOU REACT TO A BAD PRESENT? Hayley Pearce on the worst Christmas gifts she has received