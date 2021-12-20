Covid: Garden photo shows 'work meeting' and shoppers avoid High Streets

Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie and 17 members of staff have been pictured during lockdown in Downing Street's garden with bottles of wine and a cheese board. It was a "work meeting", No 10 has said, after the picture was published in the Guardian. The paper says the image was from May 2020 when restrictions on meeting other people were in place. Details of this latest gathering comes as senior civil servant Sue Gray carries out a review of other alleged events inside government buildings, which were against the rules at the time.