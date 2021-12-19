BBC News

Covid: More than 10,000 Omicron cases in UK and Brexit minister resigns

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.

1. More than 10,000 new Omicron cases in UK

A major incident has been declared in London and more than 10,000 new Omicron cases have been confirmed in the UK, as the variant surges across the country. A further 90,418 daily Covid cases were reported across the UK on Saturday, after days of record highs.

Image source, Reuters

2. Lord Frost resigns as Brexit minister

Brexit minister Lord Frost has resigned from Boris Johnson's government, telling the prime minister in that while "Brexit is now secure" he had "concerns about the current direction of travel". The Mail on Sunday, which first reported the news, said he handed in his resignation a week ago, partly in disagreement with Covid curbs. In his resignation letter, Lord Frost wrote: "I hope we can get back on track soon and not be tempted by the kind of coercive measures we have seen elsewhere."

Image source, Getty Images

3. Germany tightens restrictions on UK travellers

Germany has become the latest European country to ban most travellers from Britain, to try to slow the spread of the Omicron variant. German nationals and residents will still be allowed to enter from the UK. The measures take effect from Sunday evening.

Image source, Getty Images

4. French ski season in disarray as UK tourists banned

It had looked like being a bumper Christmas for France's ski resorts, with flights and ferries from Britain fully booked. But then came a warning from France's government last Thursday of "a landslide" of the Omicron coronavirus variant careering through the UK, with all non-essential travel from Britain to be banned.

5. Watford FC donates unused food to charities

Left-over Christmas food, soups and sandwiches from a postponed Premier League football match have been donated to charities and social action groups. Watford Football Club offered the food after their game with Crystal Palace was called off due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad.

Image source, Random Cafe

And there's more...

As the Omicron variant threatens to disrupt Christmas plans, what are your rights if you've spent money on an event that you don't feel like going to any more?

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.

Image source, BBC

