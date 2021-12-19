Covid: More than 10,000 Omicron cases in UK and Brexit minister resigns

Brexit minister Lord Frost has resigned from Boris Johnson's government, telling the prime minister in that while "Brexit is now secure" he had "concerns about the current direction of travel". The Mail on Sunday, which first reported the news, said he handed in his resignation a week ago, partly in disagreement with Covid curbs. In his resignation letter, Lord Frost wrote: "I hope we can get back on track soon and not be tempted by the kind of coercive measures we have seen elsewhere."