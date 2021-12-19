Richard Rogers: Millennium Dome architect dies aged 88
Millennium Dome architect Richard Rogers has died at the age of 88.
A spokesman said he had "passed away quietly" on Saturday evening.
He first came to prominence with his radical designs for the Pompidou Centre in Paris and the Lloyd's of London building.
Lord Rogers was regarded as one of the world's most successful and influential architects, and he won most of his industry's major honours. He was knighted in 1991.
Born in 1933 to an Anglo-Italian family in Florence, he trained at the Architectural Association School of Architecture in London before graduating with a master's from Yale.
In the 1970s and 1980s, he became widely known for two buildings that were controversial at the time for putting amenities like lifts and air conditioning ducts on the outside - the Pompidou in Paris and the Lloyds building in London.
His other creations included the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, the Welsh Assembly in Cardiff, Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport and Terminal 4 of Madrid's Barajas Airport.
He also built 3 World Trade Center in New York, an 80-storey skyscraper on the site of the former Twin Towers.
His critics over the years have included Prince Charles, who spoke about his dislike of Lord Rogers' designs on several occasions.