Covid: Civil servant quits party probe and footballers urged to get Covid jab

How do you socially distance when you are the back end of a pantomime horse? That's just one of the many bizarre questions theatre managers may have been considering this year. With most venues closed in 2020 because of Covid, this festive period has seen a welcome return to the stage for family favourites such as the Dame, the Good Fairy and of course the pantomime horse or cow. But with no magic wand or genie in a lamp to wish away the reality of a pandemic, can panto-goers expect the on-stage extravaganza they are used to?