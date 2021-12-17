Covid: Another record for Covid cases and first Omicron booster study

Katelyn Mensah is one of tens of thousands of people to have tested positive for Covid in the UK in the past few days - which means she'll be self-isolating over Christmas. "All of my housemates are going home so it looks like it's going to be a Christmas dinner for one," she said. While she is still awaiting the result of her PCR test, after a lateral flow test came back positive, she fully expects to be self-isolating for 10 days - which will take her to 26 December. She said she is trying to see the positives and plans to fill the time doing a bit of university work and watching Christmas TV. You can read more stories of people isolating this Christmas here.