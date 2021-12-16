Sutton: Four children die in south London house fire
- Published
Four young children have died in a house fire in Sutton, south London, the fire service has said.
Eight fire engines and 60 firefighters attended the fire in Collingwood Road, Sutton, at around 18.55 GMT.
The four children were given immediate CPR by firefighters, who continued to give treatment until ambulance crews arrived.
The youngsters were taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Firefighters in breathing apparatus battled an "intense" blaze throughout the entire ground floor of the mid-terrace property, the London Fire Brigade added.
The blaze was under control by 20.36 and the cause is being investigated.
The Metropolitan Police said the four children are thought to be related, with their next of kin aware of their deaths and due to be given specialist support.
The police added that road closures are in force as emergency services remain at the scene. There have been no arrests, the force said.
London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said the deaths had "left everyone numb with profound sadness".
He said staff involved in the incident would be offered counselling "as a priority".