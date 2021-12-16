Queen cancels pre-Christmas family lunch as Omicron surges
- Published
The Queen has cancelled her traditional pre-Christmas family lunch as a precautionary measure following the UK's surge in Omicron cases.
A source said it was felt the annual event could put too many people's Christmas plans at risk.
It follows England chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty's advice to prioritise events "that really matter" to avoid the risk of infection.
The event was due to take place early next week at Windsor Castle.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.