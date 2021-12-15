Covid: Record UK cases reported as travellers abandon hotel quarantine
Here are five things you need to know about the pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. UK reports record daily cases
The UK has recorded the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 78,610 new coronavirus cases confirmed. It's more than 10,000 higher than the previous record number - 68,053 on 8 January - and also represents a jump of more than 20,000 in 24 hours, with Tuesday's figure having been 59,610 cases. Speaking at a Downing Street news conference, England's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty said: "Records will be broken a lot over the next few weeks," adding Omicron is spreading at an "absolutely phenomenal pace". Earlier, Health Secretary Sajid Javid refused to rule out the prospect of fresh measures over the coming weeks.
2. Please get boosted now, PM urges again
The latest UK figures also featured a record number of booster or third vaccine doses in a day - 656,711. Prime Minister Boris Johnson used the Downing Street briefing to say it was "absolutely vital" that everyone gets a booster jab to tackle the Omicron variant. "We are throwing everything at it and wherever you are, we'll be there with a jab for you, so please get boosted now," he said. You can find out how to book your booster jab here.
3. Travellers flee hotel quarantine early
With all 11 countries removed from the travel red list at 04:00 GMT, some people say they left hotel quarantine early rather than waiting for official confirmation of their release. Travellers had been told they would be freed from their 10-day quarantines, but they should stay put until ministers announced the details. One guest near Gatwick airport told the BBC hotel staff had tried to stop her from leaving, but she walked out. Officials said the latest figures showed about 5% of people in hotel quarantine tested positive, with between 1% and 3% having Omicron. Travellers were eventually told they could leave at 16:00 as long as they tested negative.
4. Tory Christmas party was unacceptable, says minister
After the Daily Mirror published photos of another lockdown party last year - this one at Conservative headquarters - cabinet minister Grant Shapps condemned it as "unacceptable". He said the Tories had disciplined four staff members. It was organised by the team of then London Mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey, who resigned as chair of the London Assembly's police and crime committee after the party was revealed. The 14 December event, which took place when indoor socialising was banned, was described as "raucous".
5. Baroness Hallett to chair Covid inquiry
The inquiry into the government's handling of the pandemic will be chaired by former High Court judge Baroness Hallett. She previously presided over the inquests following the terror attacks in London on 7 July 2005 and is leading the public inquiry into the death of Dawn Sturgess in the 2018 Novichok attack. The inquiry is expected to start in the first half of 2022. Its remit has not yet been announced, but it is thought it will cover the whole of the UK. A separate inquiry focusing on the Scottish government's actions will be led by Judge Lady Poole.
