Covid: Passes now needed in England and eligible over-18s can book a booster

Covid passes are now needed to get into nightclubs, big sports matches and other large events in England. Put forward by the government to help control the spread of the Omicron variant, their approval by MPs in the Commons came at the expense of the biggest rebellion since Boris Johnson became prime minister. When the votes were announced, 99 Tory MPs went against the plans. Our political correspondent Nick Eardley explains why this revolt matters. Nonetheless Covid passes got through because of Labour's support. This means you will now need proof of double-vaccination, or a recent negative test, to enter certain venues.