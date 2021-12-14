Covid: Scots urged to limit socialising and West End shows hit by outbreaks

People in Scotland have been advised to reduce the amount of socialising they do with others in the run-up to Christmas, and immediately after, to limit the spread of the Omicron variant. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the advice to limit contacts to three households at a time wouldn't apply on Christmas Day itself though and that there was no need for people to cancel plans. Festive celebrations should be kept "as small as your family circumstances allow", she said. Shops, restaurants and bars are being told to bring back screens and physical distancing measures.