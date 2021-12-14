Covid-19: No PCR tests available at testing sites in England
- Published
There are currently no PCR Covid tests available to book at testing sites in England, the government's official booking website shows.
PCR tests are required as confirmation of Covid status for people who have symptoms or who have tested positive on a lateral flow test.
But the official site says there are "none available" at testing centres in any of the nine English regions.
It is, however, still possible to book a PCR home test.
PCR tests are also available at testing sites in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
A statement on the booking website reads: "If you cannot get a test now, try again later. You will not be able to get a test through the helplines."