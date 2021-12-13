Covid: First UK death recorded with Omicron variant
One person in the UK has died with the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the prime minister has said.
Boris Johnson said the new variant was also resulting in hospital admissions and the "best thing" people could do was get their booster jab.
Visiting a vaccination clinic in London, he said people should set aside the idea Omicron was a milder variant.
Speaking during a visit near Paddington, west London, Mr Johnson said: "Sadly yes, Omicron is producing hospitalisations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron.
"So I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I think that's something we need to set on one side and just recognise the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population."
On Monday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said 10 people were in hospital in England with the Omicron variant.