Covid: Booster push to tackle Omicron and new working from home guidance

Extra vaccine sites, more appointments, additional volunteer vaccinators and military help are all part of plans to help achieve the prime minister's target to offer boosters to everyone over 18 in England before the new year. Boris Johnson declared "an emergency in our battle with the new variant Omicron" in a TV statement on Sunday evening, revealing the country faces a "tidal wave" of the strain. Health Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed on Monday that there are about 10 patients in hospital in England with Omicron - but he said there had not been any deaths with the variant.