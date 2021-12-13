Covid: Booster push to tackle Omicron and new working from home guidance

Extra vaccine sites, more appointments, additional volunteer vaccinators and military help are all part of plans to help achieve the prime minister's target to offer boosters to everyone over 18 in England before the new year. Boris Johnson declared "an emergency in our battle with the new variant Omicron" in a TV statement on Sunday evening, revealing the country faces a "tidal wave" of the strain. This target means some medical appointments will be postponed to focus on boosters. Mr Johnson has gone far with the help of simple three-word slogans, says our political editor Laura Kuenssberg, and now there's a new one: "Get boosted now".