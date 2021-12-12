Covid: UK alert level raised to four due to Omicron
The UK's coronavirus alert level has been raised to level four due to the spread of Omicron, the UK's chief medical officers have said.
The last time the UK was at level four was in May.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to make a televised statement on Covid at 20:00 GMT on Sunday.
He is expected to provide an update on the booster programme. The BBC understands there will not be any new restrictions imposed.
On Sunday evening, the chief medical officers for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland said they were recommending the coronavirus alert level is raised from level three to level four, which signifies Covid is spreading fast.
Risk levels are measured by a five-level, colour-coded alert system. Level four means a high or rising level of transmission.
In their statement, the chief medical officers said: "Early evidence shows that Omicron is spreading much faster than Delta and that vaccine protection against symptomatic disease from Omicron is reduced.
"Data on severity will become clearer over the coming weeks but hospitalisations from Omicron are already occurring and these are likely to increase rapidly."
The Covid alert level system is separate and independent from any government decisions on easing or tightening restrictions.
It comes as more than half a million booster jabs and third doses were given in the UK on Saturday - only the second day that has happened since the booster rollout began.