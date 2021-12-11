Covid: Care homes 'reliving' lockdown and businesses call for help

Care home staff and residents are reliving some of the feelings from the first Covid lockdown, with fears of new restrictions before Christmas, a care home manager has said. The emergence of the Omicron variant has left care home and families of residents concerned about the Christmas period. Bethan Mascarenhas, of the Old Vicarage care home in Llangollen, Denbighshire, said people in the home were reliving the "isolation and feelings that we all carried in the first lockdowns" and there were "a lot of unknowns".