Julian Assange can be extradited to the US, court rules
- Published
Julian Assange has moved closer to being extradited from the UK to the US, after the US government won the latest stage in its extradition bid.
In January, a UK court ruled the Wikileaks founder could not be extradited due to concerns over his mental health.
He is wanted in the US over the publication of thousands of classified documents in 2010 and 2011.
