UK residents vaccinated abroad can now use NHS Covid Pass
By Becky Morton
BBC News
- Published
UK residents vaccinated abroad or in Northern Ireland can now use England's NHS Covid Pass if they have received two doses of an approved jab.
It means those eligible will also be able to arrange a booster in England.
Previously only those who had the jab in England, Scotland, Wales or the Isle of Man could use the pass to prove their vaccination status.
From Wednesday people in England will need to use the pass to gain entry to nightclubs and other large venues.
The four jabs approved by the UK's medicines regulator are AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Janssen and Moderna.
Changes to who can use the NHS Covid Pass were introduced on Thursday, a day after the prime minister announced it would become mandatory for some venues in England.
To register an overseas vaccination, people must book an appointment at a selected list of vaccination centres in England.
Details will then be recorded in the National Immunisation Management System.
International Covid certification accepted at the UK border is also accepted at events and venues in England, the government said.
'It's a relief'
Many people vaccinated abroad had contacted the BBC to say they were frustrated they could not previously use the NHS Covid Pass.
Jordan Jones, 24 and from Greater Manchester, had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine in Jordan, where he was studying at the time.
"Of course I don't mind taking a test before going to some venues, but it is an inconvenience and would rule out any sort of spontaneity in going out to venues requiring such tests or Covid passes," he said.
He told the BBC he was relieved he would now be able to use the NHS Covid Pass to prove his vaccination status.
However, he said that when he searched the government website it only listed one centre where he would be able to register his vaccination, which was 50 miles away, and it currently had no appointments available.
"Hopefully other centres will be added soon too," he said.
Klaudia, who got two doses of the Pfizer jab in Poland but lives in London, said she had been calling the NHS and her GP for months to find out how she could get the Covid pass but could not get an answer.
Klaudia - who did not want to give her surname - said being treated like she was unvaccinated made her feel "discriminated [against] and isolated".
If you are registered with a GP in England and were vaccinated in Scotland, Wales or the Isle of Man, you do not need to book an appointment at a vaccination centre to record your jabs, according to government guidance.
It may take up to five days for vaccines to show in the NHS Covid Pass.
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "Once vaccinations are verified and recorded in the National Immunisation Management System, proof of vaccine certification can be displayed in the NHS Covid Pass and those who are eligible can arrange a booster jab."
Under new rules for England, due to come into force on Wednesday subject to approval by MPs, people will need to use the NHS Covid Pass to gain entry to:
- Nightclubs
- Indoor unseated venues with more than 500 people
- Unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people
- Any venue with more than 10,000 people
People who are not fully vaccinated or cannot use the Covid pass will be able to show proof of a recent negative lateral flow test or recovery from a Covid infection in the past six months instead.
Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have their own Covid pass apps.
They are already mandatory for nightclubs and other large events in Scotland, as well as cinemas, theatres and concert halls in Wales and licensed hospitality premises in Northern Ireland.